Chandigarh, Haryana Director General of Police O P Singh on Sunday said policing must evolve into a more result-oriented, proactive and public trust-centric system, aligned with emerging security challenges. Haryana DGP holds strategy meeting, says policing must be more result-oriented

Singh was chairing a review and strategy meeting in which a comprehensive review of the challenges, achievements and operational experiences of the year 2025 was undertaken.

Detailed deliberations were held on strengthening crime prevention mechanisms, intelligence gathering, public outreach and enforcement strategies for 2026, according to an official statement.

The meeting was convened at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, to finalise the crime control roadmap, priorities, and action plan for the year 2026.

The meeting was attended by all senior IPS officers, including Additional DGPs, Inspector Generals, Police Commissioners, Deputy IGs and other senior functionaries.

The DGP directed that criminals involved in multiple criminal cases, particularly those currently out on bail, must be kept under continuous surveillance.

In cases where repeat involvement in crime is apprehended, concrete legal action should be initiated to seek cancellation of bail, DGP Singh said, adding that monitoring of notorious offenders must be personally reviewed at the level of district superintendents of police.

Emphasising continuity and consistency, the DGP stated that the level of effectiveness and success achieved by Haryana Police in recent years must not only be maintained but further strengthened.

Officers were instructed to maintain relentless pressure on criminal elements and ensure visible, deterrent policing across the state.

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, the DGP directed that detailed history sheets of offenders involved in drug cases be prepared.

Their illegally acquired properties should be identified and frozen under due legal process to dismantle the economic backbone of drug networks, he said.

The DGP also instructed that rehabilitation and de-addiction centres be periodically reviewed to assess successful recovery outcomes.

The meeting reviewed terror-related incidents reported in recent years and noted with satisfaction that recent cases have been successfully traced without any loss of life.

Singh stressed the need for stronger coordination with central and other investigating agencies to ensure swift, coordinated and result-oriented responses to any future threats.

He directed that special operations such as 'Track Down' and 'Hotspot Domination' must continue in a sustained and effective manner to instill fear among criminals and reinforce public confidence.

Absconders must be traced and sent behind bars, and continuous police presence and raids should be ensured at identified crime-prone hotspots, said the top police officer.

Special emphasis was laid on identifying and monitoring antisocial elements who attempt to lure children and youth into drugs, gambling or criminal activities.

The officers were also directed to take firm preventive and legal action against such elements to safeguard the future of young citizens.

Highlighting the growing challenge of cybercrime, the DGP instructed that district-level cyber units be further strengthened on the lines of specialized cyber cells.

This would ensure faster response, effective investigation and timely relief to victims of digital fraud and cyber offences, he said.

Singh underlined that public trust remains the greatest strength of the police force.

He expressed confidence that in the coming year, Haryana Police will continue to work with greater dedication, discipline and professionalism.

"Your work defines your excellence," he remarked, urging officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and performance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.