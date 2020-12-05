e-paper
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, was administered Covaxin last month

Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, was administered Covaxin last month

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 11:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Haryana minister Anil Vij has tested positive for Covid-19.
Haryana minister Anil Vij has tested positive for Covid-19. (Sant Arora/HT Photo)
         

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said on Saturday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and has been admitted to a hospital. “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona,” he tweeted.

The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin, being indigenously developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), at a hospital in Ambala on November 20 as part of the third phase of the trial of the potential vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

