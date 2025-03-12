Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: BJP takes early lead in Gurugram
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: The results for the Haryana municipal elections across multiple districts, including Gurugram, Sirsa, Jhajjar, and Karnal will be declared today. Counting of votes is already on for the polls that were held on March 2. These elections were held to elect mayors and ward members for seven Municipal Corporations, as well as presidents and ward members for four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees....Read More
Additionally, bypolls were conducted for three president positions in the Municipal Council of Sohna (Gurugram), the Municipal Committee of Assandh (Karnal), and the Municipal Committee of Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).
In Gurugram, Karan Goel, DCP West, stated, "All necessary facilities have been arranged, and government employees have been assigned counting duties. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) consists of 36 wards. The mayoral votes will be counted first, followed by the ward member votes. Security forces have been deployed to ensure smooth proceedings."
Meanwhile, in Sirsa, DSP Vikas Krishan Yadav confirmed, "Security has been tightened, and the counting process is progressing. Over 600 officials have been deployed, and the second round is currently underway."
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: Tight contest on in Gurugram
As per the latest updates from the Election Commission, BJP candidate Raj Rani is leading the Gurugram Mayoral election with 95,845 votes after six rounds of counting. She has secured a total of 1,38,093 votes, while her closest rival, Congress candidate Seema Pahuja, has received 42,248 votes so far. The counting is still ongoing, but BJP appears poised to secure victory in Gurugram’s mayoral race.
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: Urban issues shape voter sentiment
Concerns such as air pollution, traffic congestion, water scarcity, and waste management played a crucial role in influencing voter decisions, particularly in cities like Gurugram and Faridabad.
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: Manesar gets 1st mayor
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: Manesar has officially elected its first-ever Mayor, with Independent candidate Dr Inderjit Yadav securing victory by 2,293 votes. Dr Yadav clinched 26,393 votes, defeating BJP’s mayoral candidate Sunder Lal, who secured 24,100 votes.
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: State record low voter turnout
The elections, held on 2 March, saw a voter turnout of just 41% across all local bodies, while Panipat’s mayoral election took place separately on 9 March.
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: BJP vs Congress in Gurugram
The Congress participated in municipal elections in Haryana for the first time, while the BJP fielded its top state leadership for the contest. In the Haryana assembly elections held late last year, the BJP emerged victorious over the Congress.
Historically, the Congress has not contested municipal elections under its party symbol, except for the mayoral polls in three municipal corporations in December 2020.
In Gurugram, the electoral battle for the mayoral position in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress, with only two candidates in the fray.
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: Heavy security in Karnal
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: A multi-layer security has been put in place in Karnal, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajeev Kumar told news agency PTI. "The is one layer (of security) outside, one layer is here and beyond that, there are two layers inside, so multi-layer security has been done, and many policemen have been deployed in it. It is going on peacefully, and the election will be held peacefully."
Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: 26 members already elected unopposed
In the recent municipal elections, 26 ward members have been elected unopposed, securing their seats without a contest. Some notable winners include Kuldeep Singh from Faridabad, Vikas Yadav from Gurugram, Sankalp Bhandari and Sanjeev Kumar Mehta from Karnal, and Bhavna from Yamunanagar. These individuals will represent their respective wards in the municipal corporations.