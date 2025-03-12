Counting of votes began at 8 am across multiple districts, including Gurugram and Sirsa.

Haryana Municipal Elections Result 2025 Live: The results for the Haryana municipal elections across multiple districts, including Gurugram, Sirsa, Jhajjar, and Karnal will be declared today. Counting of votes is already on for the polls that were held on March 2. These elections were held to elect mayors and ward members for seven Municipal Corporations, as well as presidents and ward members for four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees....Read More

Additionally, bypolls were conducted for three president positions in the Municipal Council of Sohna (Gurugram), the Municipal Committee of Assandh (Karnal), and the Municipal Committee of Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

In Gurugram, Karan Goel, DCP West, stated, "All necessary facilities have been arranged, and government employees have been assigned counting duties. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) consists of 36 wards. The mayoral votes will be counted first, followed by the ward member votes. Security forces have been deployed to ensure smooth proceedings."

Meanwhile, in Sirsa, DSP Vikas Krishan Yadav confirmed, "Security has been tightened, and the counting process is progressing. Over 600 officials have been deployed, and the second round is currently underway."