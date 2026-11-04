Haryana pollution body shuts 10 construction sites in Gurugram over violations

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Monday ordered the closure of ten construction and demolition (C&D) sites in Gurugram North for failing to comply with dust-control measures and install mandatory cameras and air-quality sensors despite repeated warnings, officials said on Wednesday.

Gurugram has more than 900 active construction and demolition sites. (Representative file photo)

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The latest action is part of an escalating enforcement drive against construction sites contributing to dust pollution in the city, where air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) touching 319.

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The board had issued closure notices to 225 C&D sites in Gurugram North last week for failing to register on the state’s dust-monitoring portal and comply with prescribed pollution-control measures. Gurugram has more than 900 active construction and demolition sites, all of which are required to follow dust-mitigation norms laid down by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Dust-control requirements for construction projects

Under the CAQM directions, construction projects on plots measuring 500 square metres or more must register on the state dust-mitigation portal and install geo-fenced pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors. Live camera feeds must be linked to the HSPCB portal as well as CAQM’s Integrated Command and Control Centre in Delhi.

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The latest closures follow several rounds of inspections and enforcement action since September.

On September 10, HSPCB issued notices to more than 400 construction sites in southern Gurugram after inspections revealed missing cameras, disrupted live feeds, non-functional air-quality sensors and inadequate camera coverage. Around 350 sites subsequently complied with the requirements, while 34 were recommended for closure for failing to rectify the violations within the stipulated period.

The board had also recommended closure of 13 construction sites in Gurugram the previous week for failing to install mandatory cameras and air-quality sensors. Of the 974 identified active C&D sites in the district at the time, 898 had cameras linked to the monitoring portal, while only 524 had installed air-quality sensors.

Construction ban and office attendance restrictions

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Meanwhile, tightening restrictions further, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting all dust-generating construction and demolition activities across Gurugram from November 5 to 20, in compliance with CAQM directions.

Also Read: Gurugram bans construction work for 16 days from November 5, caps office attendance at 50% amid rising pollution

The 16-day ban will extend to highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines and other linear public infrastructure projects. Projects related to railways, metro services, airports, hospitals, water supply, sanitation, national security and other projects of national importance have been exempted, subject to compliance with dust-control measures.

The administration has also directed government and private offices to limit physical attendance to 50% during this period, with the remaining employees working from home. Industrial establishments and essential services have been exempted from the arrangement.

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The district administration has directed sub-divisional magistrates and HSPCB officials to conduct daily inspections to ensure compliance. Violations of the restrictions will invite action under the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions Why did HSPCB order the closure of ten construction sites in Gurugram North? The sites failed to comply with dust-control measures and install mandatory cameras and air-quality sensors despite repeated warnings. What monitoring equipment must construction projects on plots of 500 square metres or more install? They must register on the state dust-mitigation portal and install geo-fenced PTZ cameras and low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors, with live camera feeds linked to the HSPCB portal and CAQM’s Integrated Command and Control Centre in Delhi. What restrictions were ordered in Gurugram from November 5 to 20? Dust-generating construction and demolition activities were prohibited, and government and private offices were directed to limit physical attendance to 50%, with the remaining employees working from home. Some nationally important projects, industrial establishments and essential services were exempted under specified conditions.