Gurugram bans construction work for 16 days from November 5, caps office attendance at 50% amid rising pollution
The ban covers construction and demolition work on roads, highways, flyovers, pipelines and other public infrastructure projects.
The Gurugram district administration has banned all dust-generating construction and demolition activities from November 5 to 20 and directed government and private offices to limit physical attendance to 50% as air pollution levels continue to rise.
Gurugram deputy commissioner Uttam Singh issued the orders on Tuesday in compliance with directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
The ban covers construction and demolition activities across the district, including work on highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines and other linear public infrastructure projects. All dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities will remain suspended during this period.
Deep Dive
However, projects related to railways, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security, defence and other projects of national importance have been exempted. These projects must continue to follow dust mitigation measures and comply with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.
Under the office attendance restrictions, Haryana government and private offices have been asked to ensure that no more than 50% of their staff attend workplaces physically, with the remaining employees working from home. Industrial establishments and essential services where such an arrangement is not feasible have been exempted.
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To ensure compliance, the administration has directed sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board officials to carry out daily inspections. Violations will invite action under the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021.
The restrictions will remain in force across Gurugram district until November 20 as authorities step up efforts to control dust emissions and improve air quality.
ALSO READ | Delhi's AQI crosses 300 for first time this season, more smog expected in coming days
Gurugram records season's first 'very poor' AQI
Gurugram's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category for the first time this season on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 319.
Among the city's monitoring stations, Teri Gram recorded the highest AQI at 355, followed by Gwal Pahari at 340 and Sector 51 at 322. Vikas Sadan recorded an AQI of 257.
Three of the four monitoring stations in Gurugram reported 'very poor' air quality, highlighting the worsening pollution situation in the city.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More