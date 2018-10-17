Haryana roadways strike: 200 employees terminated, three officers suspended

Cracking its whip on the striking Haryana Roadways employees, the BJP government terminated services of around 200 employees and suspended three officers for failing to perform their duty as bus services across the state continued to be badly hit on the second day of the strike on Wednesday.

Additional chief secretary (ACS-transport) Dhanpat Singh told newspersons that the department has terminated the services of those employees who were either on probation period or had got job through outsourcing scheme recently and yet joined strike.

“Action under Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) would also be taken against more employees — currently being identified — who did not perform their duty during the strike,” he said.

Asked about the number of employees arrested, he said, “The total number of employees detained across the state is still being worked out. We have reports about 50 employees having been rounded up by police in Faridabad, 61 in Bahadurgarh and 32 in Rohtak till afternoon.”

Suspended officials

The department has suspended general manager of the Palwal roadways depot, Lajpat Rai, who went on leave during the strike period without giving any substantial reason.

Other suspended officials are roadways duty inspector, Rewari, Karan Singh, who was found dissuading employees against doing their duties and work manager, Bahadurgarh, Bhagwan Dahiya, who was found to have deflated buses tyres, he said.

Referring to a similar crackdown in the past, he said the department had taken action against 164 employees under ESMA and suspended them for their role in the strike on September 5.

Admitting that the services had been hit for the second consecutive day because of strike, the ACS however, maintained that the government has decided to immediately start the recruit process to induct 930 conductors and about 500 drivers.

“If needed we would rope in drivers or other employees from other departments such as PWD, fire brigade or even private agencies,” he said.

Employees’ Grouses

Notably, the roadways employees had gone on strike on Tuesday despite ESMA being in force which prohibits strike by the employees.

They are protesting against the induction of about 700 buses of private operators, which they allege is an attempt to favour some chosen few and a step towards privatisation.

Official response

The ACS, however, refuted employees’ charges saying the step would benefit department as well as employees.

“Some of the employees’ leaders are misguiding employees and public on the issue while all the facts about the scheme to hire (private) buses had repeatedly been brought to their knowledge. It is in favour of the employees, commuters and the government alike,” he said.

