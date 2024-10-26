Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.69 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024
Oct 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on October 26, 2024, is 31.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.69 °C and 35.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.97 °C and 35.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.69 °C and 35.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 27, 2024
|33.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|33.84 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 29, 2024
|34.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|34.82 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 31, 2024
|34.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 1, 2024
|34.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 2, 2024
|34.45 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
