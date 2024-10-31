Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.12 °C, check weather forecast for October 31, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on October 31, 2024, is 31.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.12 °C and 35.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, November 1, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.48 °C and 35.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.12 °C and 35.18 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 96.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 1, 2024
|33.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 2, 2024
|34.07 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 3, 2024
|33.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|32.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|32.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|32.12 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|32.53 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
