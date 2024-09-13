Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024
Sep 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 13, 2024, is 26.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.91 °C and 34.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 192.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 14, 2024
|32.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|33.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 16, 2024
|34.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 17, 2024
|35.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 18, 2024
|35.03 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 19, 2024
|29.76 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 20, 2024
|34.78 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
