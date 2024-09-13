Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 13, 2024, is 26.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.91 °C and 34.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 192.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 14, 2024 32.58 °C Moderate rain
September 15, 2024 33.17 °C Sky is clear
September 16, 2024 34.24 °C Sky is clear
September 17, 2024 35.24 °C Sky is clear
September 18, 2024 35.03 °C Overcast clouds
September 19, 2024 29.76 °C Overcast clouds
September 20, 2024 34.78 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on September 13, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
