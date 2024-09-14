Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.14 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 14, 2024, is 30.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.14 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.65 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.14 °C and 34.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 173.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.65 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.14 °C and 34.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 173.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 15, 2024
|33.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 16, 2024
|34.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 17, 2024
|34.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 18, 2024
|34.96 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 19, 2024
|33.97 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 20, 2024
|34.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|36.44 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.14 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024
SHARE
Copy