Haryana's 1500 kg buffalo Anmol, a social media star, is worth two Rolls Royce

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaishnawi Sinha
Nov 15, 2024 02:49 PM IST

Anmol, a giant 1500 kg buffalo from Haryana, is worth ₹23 crore and is leading a luxury life, the kind that many humans dream of.

Anmol, a massive 1500 kg buffalo from Haryana, has turned into a viral sensation, mostly because of his colossal size and his remarkable valuation. Anmol is currently worth 23 crore, and is leading a lavish life. The buffalo also makes appearances at some of the prestigious events in the country like Pushkar Mela and the All-India Farmers' Fair in Meerut.

Anmol, a giant 1500 kg buffalo from Haryana (Photo - X)
Anmol, a giant 1500 kg buffalo from Haryana (Photo - X)

Anmol is known for his form and striking appearance, but the main reason for his high valuation is because the buffalo's semen is in high demand for breeding, boosting its value.

The buffalo is seen as a symbol of pride in the animal husbandry industry of India, since its worth of 23 crore is more than many luxury cars and high-end real estate in the country.

To put into perspective, Anmol's 23 crore price tag is the same as purchasing two Rolls Royce cars, ten Mercedes Benz cars or a dozen homes in Noida.

Anmol's luxury life

The buffalo is known to draw in massive crowds during his appearances at fairs and agricultural events due to his massive size, his sheen and physical attributes, making him a near-perfect specimen for breeding.

Anmol belongs to the Sirsa district in Haryana, weighs about 1500 kg and is eight years old. Around 1500 daily is spent on Anmol's upkeep and diet, which consists of expensive dry fruits and high-calorie foods, reported the Times of India.

The animal's daily diet includes 250 grams of almonds, 4 kilograms of pomegranates, 30 bananas, 5 kilograms of milk, and 20 eggs. Apart from this, he is also given oil cake, green fodder, ghee, soybeans, and corn to enhance his growth and significance, as well as maintain his size.

Apart from this, Anmol enjoys two baths a day with a mixture of almond and mustard oil to maintain his sheen and health. Anmol's mother was a remarkable buffalo in her own right, producing a whopping 25 liters of milk.

Anmol's semen is a major source of revenue for his owner, and is collected twice a week, with each extraction worth 250. This semen can be sold to breed up to 300 to 900 cattle, bringing in a monthly income of nearly 5 lakh for Anmol's owner Gill.

Despite his high maintainence cost and demanding upkeep, Gill has no plans to part with Anmol and considers the animal as close as his brother.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
