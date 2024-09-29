Hassan Nasrallah's death: Mehbooba Mufti suspends poll campaign to show solidarity with Hezbollah leader

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti cancelled her election campaign on Sunday in solidarity with the people of Lebanon after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed by Israel in Beirut. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti cancelled her poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir in solidarity with the people of Lebanon (PTI Photo)(PTI)

In a post on X, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir stated: “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance.”

Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of the Hezbollah, was killed along with his daughter Zainab on Friday after Israeli forces launched a series of strikes in the densely populated Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut.

The attack, which was meant to target Nasrallah, also led to six more deaths.

In a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

Other Hezbollah operatives such as Ali Karaki, Muhammad Ali Ismail, and Hossein Ahmed Ismail were also killed in the attacks, which continued till late on Saturday.

"The strike was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at their headquarters and engaged in coordinating terror activities against the citizens of the State of Israel," the Israeli military said.

Meanwhile, a protest march was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Srinagar on Saturday against the killing of Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF). People were seen out on the streets in large numbers, carrying pictures of Hassan Nasrallah.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, the general Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), also paid tribute to Nasrallah and called his death “a great loss for the Muslim world”.

Abbas has requested India's Shia community to observe three days of mourning and hoist black flags in their houses. He also called for the United Nations to intervene and put an end to the violence faced by the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

With inputs from ANI