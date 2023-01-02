Home / India News / ‘Hatred is blindness’: Kamal Haasan invokes Gandhi in conversation with Rahul

‘Hatred is blindness’: Kamal Haasan invokes Gandhi in conversation with Rahul

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 10:44 AM IST

Kamal Haasan recently joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.

Kamal Haasan with Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.
Kamal Haasan with Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.
BySwati Bhasin

More than a week after Kamal Haasan joined Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders during the Delhi-leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the actor-politician was seen in conversation with Rahul. From China to divisive politics and agriculture, many issues were brought up as they talked. As he was thanked by the Congress MP for joining the Yatra, Kamal Haasan - in a tacit jibe at the ruling BJP - said: "I felt it was my duty to speak about what was happening today. This 2,800 km is nothing... you walk with sweat and blood. You have seen history mentioning through your circle." In his comments, the 68-year-old leader who took a political plunge about four years ago, also invoked Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister and Rahul Gandhi's grandfather.

He also talked about discovery of Mahatma Gandhi. "I discovered Gandhi at the age of around 24-25. That's why I made Hey Ram. That was my way of saying 'sorry'," he underlined. On Rahul Gandhi's "hatred is actually blindness and misunderstanding", Kamal Haasan said: "And the worst form of hatred is assassination".

Defying the perception of "language chauvinism" linked to Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan asserted: "We are proud about our language like everybody is. Even non-religious, godless people celebrate Tamil." He is among the many eminent personalities who have backed the Congress's Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march since its start in September.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
rahul gandhi kamal haasan
rahul gandhi kamal haasan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out