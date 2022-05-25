Have no complaints, Congress was very kind: Kapil Sibal

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal, who has been a vocal critic of the Congress leadership, on Wednesday announced he quit the party on May 16 as he filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party (SP)’s backing. He was among the leading members of the group called G 23 within the Congress, which has since August 2020 sought wide-ranging reforms such as elections to every post. In recent interviews, he hit out at the Gandhi family, blaming them for the Congress’s poor poll performances. Sibal spoke to HT and confirmed he met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and that he would remain Independent. Edited excerpts:

How difficult was the resignation from Congress?

When you have been almost 31 years with a political party, when you have seen all the ups and downs, leaving the family is not easy. Be that as it may, you have to think in terms of what contributions you can make to the polity of the country, and on occasions, you have to decide to chart your own course. I have no complaints at all, the Congress was very kind to me. I have not parted with any sense of anger or anything like that. I have always been saying that I want to be an independent voice and I will not join any other political party. It was extremely gracious of Akhilesh [Yadav] and the leadership of the Samajwadi Party including Azam Khan and others to endorse my candidature as an Independent.

You are completely ruling out joining SP in the future?

I cannot. As an Independent candidate, if you join a party, you will be disqualified under the Tenth Schedule. So, no question of joining any party. That has been my public statement throughout.

...there is talk that you let your Congress membership lapse...but met Sonia Gandhi...

No, I resigned on May 16 from the primary membership of the party. ...these are personal meetings. There is nothing that I wish to share. She was very gracious and kind. That is all that I can say.

Had things become irreparable between you and the party?

I am no longer a Congressman. Within the Congress, I could say what I felt. Outside, I have no business commenting on the past. I wish Congress well and that it rejuvenates and becomes the national force it was meant to be. I have nothing further to say on the internal affairs of the Congress. They will settle themselves.

What happens to G 23?

I am not going to comment on any of that. That matter is over. My chapter is over.

Did you have an offer from the Trinamool Congress too?

These are private conversations. Once I have made a public statement that I will not join any political party, I do not think I could have justified to myself to preach what I had publicly committed not to do. All I can say is that I am grateful to the Samajwadi Party for having accepted my position as an Independent Member of Parliament.