The Delhi high court on Tuesday pulled up former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, granting them a last opportunity to file their responses in a criminal contempt case that Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiated against them over allegedly defamatory social media posts.

The bench said the AAP leaders could mention any grievance regarding non-supply of documents in their reply. (HT File Photo)

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A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj cited the registry’s report and said the court served all relevant documents to Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and Durgesh Pathak. It asked them to file their response in three weeks.

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The bench said the AAP leaders could mention any grievance regarding non-supply of documents in their reply. “...all the papers have been served. Now you file your reply in three weeks. Otherwise, we will close your right. Last opportunity,” the bench said as the lawyers representing the AAP leaders submitted that some of the documents were not provided.

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{{^usCountry}} There was no immediate response from the AAP leaders or the party. Justice Sharma and Kejriwal's face-off {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was no immediate response from the AAP leaders or the party. Justice Sharma and Kejriwal's face-off {{/usCountry}}

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The contempt proceedings followed an unprecedented face-off between Justice Sharma and Kejriwal. The face-off began on February 27, when a trial court discharged Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case and directed departmental action against a Central Bureau of Investigation officer.

On March 9, Justice Sharma stayed the direction for action and deferred Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings in the matter. Kejriwal sought transfer of the matter from her bench, but Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya rejected the plea on March 13.

On April 5, the AAP leaders sought Justice Sharma’s recusal, which she dismissed on April 20. On April 27, Kejriwal informed the judge that he would boycott the proceedings. Sisodia and Pathak subsequently wrote similar letters.

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On May 5, the court decided to appoint senior advocates as amicus curiae to represent the three leaders, but the matter was deferred. Justice Sharma initiated contempt proceedings on May 14. She recused herself from the matter.

Four weeks to file responses

Justice Sharma said the law did not permit a judge who had initiated contempt proceedings over allegedly defamatory, contemptuous and vilifying social media material targeting her to continue hearing the case.

Lawyer Ashok Chaitanya also sought contempt action against Kejriwal, Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and a journalist, alleging that they ran a coordinated campaign targeting Justice Sharma.

On September 21, the high court granted four weeks to AAP leaders to file their responses. It allowed the leaders to approach the judicial registrar for copies of documents and other material forming the basis of the contempt proceedings that had not been provided to them.