HC quashes Elon Musk-led X Corp's challenge to Indian govt mandate to take down social media content

The Karnataka High Court has rejected Elon Musk-led X Corp's petition challenging the union government's mandate for social media intermediaries to compulsorily join the central Sahyog portal.

X Corp, which runs the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, had challenged the entire concept of the Sahyog portal.

Sahyog, the government says, was developed to automate the process of sending notices to intermediaries by the appropriate government or its agency under the IT Act to facilitate the removal or disabling of access to any information, data or communication link being used to commit an unlawful act.

The portal aims to bring together all authorised agencies and intermediaries on one platform to ensure immediate action against unlawful online information.

Owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, X Corp saw it as a curb on free speech and other rights.

Details of the court's judgment rejecting its challenge would come in later.