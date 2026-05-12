New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the Centre and Prasar Bharti on a petition seeking the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to commence on June 11. HC seeks Centre stand on plea seeking FIFA World Cup broadcast

Avdhesh Bairwa, a lawyer, sought directions to the central government to acquire the broadcasting rights for the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final in favour of Prasar Bharti as an interim measure. By way of final relief, the petitioner prayed that rights should be acquired for all 104 matches.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice on the petition and listed it for hearing on May 20.

"Issue notice. Let him take instructions. Let the matter be called out next week," the judge said.

During the hearing, the court questioned the petitioner why his plea should not be treated as a public interest litigation.

The senior counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that a citizen has the right to have access to such a telecast. He added that while it was not an indefensible or absolute right, a "nudge" from the court would "go a long way".

In the petition, the petitioner said the FIFA World Cup, which is held every four years, is one of the most viewed sporting events in the world, and historically, the event has had a commercial broadcaster in India for each edition since 1998.

However, no broadcaster has acquired the broadcasting rights for the tournament in India this year, depriving him of his fundamental right to receive information and to access the telecast of the event, the plea asserted.

"The matter is one of utmost urgency as the FIFA World Cup 2026 commences on 11.06.2026 and the Opening Match, which is itself an event of national importance under the Notification dated 09.05.2022, is scheduled on that date. That without timely judicial intervention by this Hon'ble Court, the Petitioner and millions of Indian citizens will be irreparably deprived of their fundamental rights with no adequate alternative remedy," the petition said.

"The inaction of the Respondents has resulted into the violation of the Petitioner's freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 of the Constitution by restraining the exhibition/telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"It is important to note that by denying access to the information in question or by not taking necessary steps to broadcast the FIFA World Cup, the Respondents have directly infringed the Petitioner's fundamental right to acquire and receive information, which is an integral part of freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution," it added.

The FIFA World Cup is being held from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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