Health cover approved for cadets boarded out during training on medical grounds

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Friday said officer cadets boarded out of military training academies on medical grounds will be eligible to apply for a popular health scheme for ex-servicemen that will allow them to undergo free treatment at a raft of service facilities, government hospitals, polyclinics and empanelled private hospitals, benefitting hundreds of such cadets whose dreams to serve the armed forces were cut short by injuries sustained during training. Around 10 to 20 cadets are boarded out every year due to medical causes attributable to or aggravated by military training. (ANI FILE)

“Reaffirming its commitment to the dignity and well-being of the armed forces, the government has approved the extension of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to officer cadets who are invalidated from training on medical grounds attributable to or aggravated by military training,” the defence ministry said, announcing the long-awaited welfare measure.

The approval came days after the Supreme Court urged the government to promptly put in place an insurance scheme and enhance medical support for officer cadets who are discharged from military training academies after suffering disabilities, warning that aspirants “cannot be left high and dry” or “disheartened” after attempting to join the armed forces.

Such cadets have been exempted from paying the mandatory subscription fee to avail ECHS benefits.

The one-time subscription fee of ₹1.2 lakh, which retired officers must pay to join ECHS, will not be charged from the officer cadets, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“Cadets who join prestigious institutions like National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy with the aspiration to serve the nation, often suffer lifelong disabilities but are currently not eligible for ECHS as they are not granted ex-servicemen status. This measure is applicable to cadets who have been medically boarded out prior to completion of training and is also extendable to future similar cases,” the ministry said in a statement.

ECHS was launched in 2003 for ex-servicemen and their dependents. Its network includes more than 3,000 empanelled healthcare facilities, 448 polyclinics and 30 regional centres across the country, with a beneficiary base of around 63 lakh people, according to defence ministry data.

Taking up a suo motu matter on the plight of such cadets on August 18, a bench of justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan issued notice to the Union of India through ministries of defence, finance, and social justice and empowerment, along with the offices of the chiefs of the army, navy and air force. The court fixed the matter for further hearing on September 4, asking the government to return with a “comprehensive affidavit.”

“Considering the humanitarian nature and financial burden on families, the government has approved quality medical care for such cadets without creating a precedent for other categories (likely those boarded out for medical conditions not attributable to or aggravated by military training),” the defence ministry said.

The defence ministry acknowledged the troubles faced by the families of the cadets. Around 10 to 20 cadets are boarded out every year due to medical causes attributable to or aggravated by military training, people aware of the matter said.

“While a small number of cadets are affected annually, the financial and emotional burden on their families is significant. In such instances, the practice is to extend a monthly ex-gratia payment to such cadets. In addition, based on the extent of disability (20% to 100%), a monthly ex-gratia disability award is also made available to such cadets.” For the discharged cadets, the current relief is limited to an ex gratia amount of up to ₹40,000 per month, depending on the severity of the disability. This support, however, has been flagged as grossly insufficient to meet their medical and living expenses.

The development also comes a year after defence minister Rajnath Singh cleared a proposal that made cadets boarded out of military training academies on medical grounds eligible for schemes run by the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR).

In its order on August 18, the bench recorded that the case was triggered by reports in The Indian Express and outlined four immediate areas for government action and response. It asked the authorities to explore and propose an insurance cover for trainee cadets to meet exigencies arising out of training-related disabilities, besides considering an increase in medical expenditure for injured cadets, including long-term treatment needs. The court also urged the government to provide for reassessment after treatment and design suitable training or rehabilitation pathways, including avenues for employment. Last, the bench said that the cadets’ entitlements under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act should also be examined.