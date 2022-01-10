Health minister Mandaviya to chair Covid-19 review meeting with 5 states, 1 UT today

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday chair a meeting to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in five states and one Union territory (UT), news agency PTI reported.

The meeting will be attended by the health ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

It comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the pandemic situation across the country on Sunday that has been worsening due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19.

At the meeting, PM Modi called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi said that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are reporting higher cases presently.

“He (Modi) highlighted the need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a new normal to control the spread,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister also exhorted the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild/asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the community at large, it added.

India's Omicron count is over 3,600 with Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka being the maximum contributors. Maharashtra is the worst hit with the variant with over 1,000 cases followed by Delhi at 513 and Karnataka at 441.

For the past three days, the country's daily Covid-19 tally has been well over the 100,000-mark with 159,632 new cases recorded on Sunday. The active cases are nearing 600,000-mark and the total recoveries and deaths stand at 34,453,603 and 483,790 respectively.

