Heat respite for Delhi on cards as rain expected till March 20, check full forecast

Rains and thunderstorm are likely to lash Delhi for three days from March 18 to March 20 as the mercury has settled at season's near normal temperatures after days of unusually hot weather. The conditions are favourable for dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall Wednesday onwards. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The daytime temperatures from Wednesday to Friday will range from 27 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius and gusty winds are also expected during this time as experts suggest the conditions are favourable for dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall Wednesday onwards.

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Hailstorms may also occur in isolated pockets, with the intensity and spread of rainfall expected to be higher on March 20 owing to a western disturbance, according to the weather department.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet weather forecasting, told HT that the western disturbance will have a cooling effect in the region. “We will also have overcast skies, particularly from Thursday, with its effect weakening on Saturday,” he said.

Delhi weather forecast from March 18 to 20 March 18, 2026: While the skies will remain generally cloudy, there is a possibility of light rain, thunderstorm along with with strong surface winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting 40 kmph towards night. While the day temperature will range between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (above near normal by 1.6°C to 3.0°C) , the night temperatures will remain between 17°C to 19°C.

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March 19, 2026: The gloomy conditions will prevail with the prediction of a spell of very light rain/drizzle accompanied with thunderstorm, as per the IMD forecast. Strong surface winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting 40 kmph in the morning will also sweep through the national capital, followed by another spell of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph in the afternoon/evening.

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March 20, 2026: The skies will continue to be cloudy on Friday as well with a prediction of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph to 50 kmph.

Delhi AQI According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 189, in the 'moderate' category.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), the AQI is likely to remain in 'moderate' for the next three days.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.