AC cabin, pantry: Delhi govt floats ₹6.2-cr tender for 2 VIP boats to inspect river Yamuna

A senior official from the I&FC department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the boats are needed due to the government’s focus on cleaning the Yamuna, which requires frequent inspections by dignitaries.

The tender notice, dated March 12, specifies that the government will procure two “air-conditioned boats with enclosed cabin for VVIPs/VIPs,” each priced at approximately ₹3.10 crore ( ₹3,10,16,254). The bidding process is scheduled to conclude by March 19, with procurement expected to take an additional five months once the supplier is finalised, shows the tender document, a copy of which HT has accessed.

The Delhi government is procuring two high-end boats with air conditioned cabins at a total cost of around ₹6.2 crore for VIP inspections of the Yamuna, according to a tender notice issued by the government’s irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department.

“These boats will be equipped with all amenities to facilitate these visits. In emergency, they can also be used for rescue operations,” the official said.

Office of the minister of the irrigation and flood control did not respond to repeated requests for a comment.

According to project documents, each boat should accommodate 16 to 20 persons. The boats should be 13 metres long, 4.3 metres wide and 2.1 metres tall, the tender specifies. The cabins will feature “cassette-type rooftop marine air conditioners,” “customised business class push-back VIP seats,” a dedicated pantry for serving food, washrooms, and fresh water storage capacity of 400 litres.

Each vessel will include an open rear deck for VIP public appearances with sofas that can seat for three to four persons. “The boat to have an open rear deck for VIPs public appearance. VIP sofa-type seating to be fitted in this area for 3 to 4 persons,” the document states.

The interior specifications include “customised business-class type seats made of vegan leather with exquisite stitching,” integrated hand rests with wooden finish, bottle holders, and a “premium aesthetic look with concealed LED lights and ambient lighting.”

The boats will be equipped with 300 HP four-stroke engines with tanks capable of holding 700-1,000 litres of fuel, along with diesel generators for electric power. They boats have a displacement of approximately 12 tonnes at full load and should be designed to achieve speeds of 25 knots, says the document.

The I&FC department is the nodal agency undertaking the procurement of these boats.

The safety features mandated include tracking devices, very high frequency (VHF) radio signal stations, fire pumps for emergencies, emergency medical equipment, and depth sounders capable of measuring water depth up to 500 meters. The supplying agency will be responsible for maintenance and spare parts for two years.

Currently, the I&FC department hires boats whenever required, including for bathymetric surveys, rescue operations, monsoon monitoring, and inspections during festivals like Chhath, according to the annual report of the department released last month. I&FC used these hired boats for past inspections by dignitaries such as the LG, it said in its annual report released last month.

“The boats are primarily deployed during the monsoon season, as and when required by the office of the district magistrate, the I&FC department, and other concerned agencies. They remain operational throughout the season for rescue operations of people stranded in the river during rising water levels,” the report said.

The report noted that these hired boats are also used for surveillance during Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Delhi government recently procured a 40 seater vessel to operate a cruise service in Yamuna between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. The government said the project will introduce recreational cruises and ferry services, offering residents and visitors a chance to experience the Yamuna from the waters for the first time in decades. The ferry was earlier expected to be launched in February, but it has been delayed.