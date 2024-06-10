Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in Northwest, East India this week

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in Northwest and East India during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. There is likely to be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C in Northwest and Central India during this period. There have been several heat spells in East, Northwest, and Peninsular India in April and May. The fresh heatwave is expected mainly due to an anticyclone. (PTI)

Heatwave conditions are likely in pockets of Jammu division, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next 5 days; Himachal Pradesh from June 12 to 14; Uttarakhand from June 11 to 14; Rajasthan on June 12 and 13; Madhya Pradesh from June 12 to 14, IMD said in its bulletin on Monday.

Heatwave conditions are also likely in parts of Gangetic West Bengal until June 13. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were expected in isolated pockets from June 10 to 12 and in parts of Bihar from June 10 to 12. They were likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh until June 14.

IMD director general M Mohapatra said the fresh spell of heatwave is expected mainly due to an anticyclone which is causing subsidence of hot air over northwest India.

Skymet Weather vice president (climate and meteorology) Mahesh Palawat said there was an anticyclone over western parts of Pakistan, which is causing subsidence of warm air. “The wind direction over NW [northwest] India has changed to northwesterly which means dry, hot winds will be blowing at least for one week. These winds will also cause warming over East India including Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab among others.”

Palawat said relief was expected in East India only when the monsoon progresses and there is rainfall in Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. “Monsoon is expected to progress over these regions after June 14.”

Heatwave to severe conditions prevailed on Sunday in pockets of Bihar, and isolated parts of Gangetic West Bengal. Maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-45°C in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Gujarat. These are above normal by 2-4°C. On Sunday, Prayagraj recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.9°C.

Monsoon advanced into more parts of the North Arabian Sea and Maharashtra on Monday. The Northern Limit of the monsoon was over Dahanu, Nasik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nizamabad, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram, and Islampur.

Conditions were favourable for further advance of the monsoon into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, South Gujarat, and Maharashtra during the next two days, IMD said. Since June 1, there has been 4% excess rain across the country, 34% deficiency in North India, 27% in East and Northeast India, 10% in Central India, and 84% excess rain in the South Peninsular region.

Temperatures in Eastern and Peninsular India smashed records in April, exposing people to extremely humid heat for weeks amid polling for the 2024 general elections. The harrowing heat in the month across large parts of the country was brought on in part due to the climate crisis, scientists said. It was the warmest April in Eastern and Northeastern India in terms of night temperatures since records began in 1901 and the third warmest in mean temperatures.