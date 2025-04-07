Heatwave warning for Delhi, other states; 'red alert' issued for Rajasthan | Check this week's forecast

The maximum temperature in Delhi reached 38.2 degree Celsius on Sunday, around three notches above the seasonal average, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The conditions were the same in several other parts of the country, with soaring temperatures forcing the weather office to declare a heat wave warning for parts across India. Girls drape a scarf as the sun casts its heat at Humayun's tomb in New Delhi last week.(File/ANI)

The IMD has predicted a heat wave for this week across Northwest India, in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and more.

Heatwave warning across India this week-

Monday: According to IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to persist in some parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch, West Rajasthan. In isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh will also witness heat wave conditions. In coastal areas, some parts of Gujarat, Konkan and Goa are very likely to witness hot and humid weather.

Tuesday- Some parts of Rajasthan are very likely to have heat wave to severe heat wave conditions on Tuesday, while isolated pockets of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness heat wave conditions.

Wednesday- Some isolated pockets in Eastern Rajasthan are likely to witness heat wave to severe heat wave conditions on Wednesday, while parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west UP, west Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will likely see heat wave conditions.

Thursday- Heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

A red alert has been issued for some parts of west Rajasthan on Monday, implying that people could have heat-related illness or a heat stroke. Vulnerable people need to be taken care of properly.

Delhi: For the national capital, a yellow alert is in place for Monday and Tuesday, increasing the likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people out in the Sun for long or engaged in heavy physical work. People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and drink enough water even when not thirsty to avoid dehydration.