New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the interim bail granted to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case, saying "heavens are not going to fall." Heavens are not going to fall: SC after ED challenges Azam Khan's interim bail

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, agreed to list on Thursday the ED's plea challenging a November 17 order of the Allahabad High Court which granted interim bail to Khan in the case.

"Heavens are not going to fall. Let him be on interim bail," the bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the ED and urged that status quo be ordered on the interim bail.

While mentioning the matter for urgent listing, Raju requested the bench that the plea be listed during the day itself.

The law officer said the high court has granted interim bail to Khan, holding that the ED failed to supply written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody.

"Interim bail has been granted as if it is a final order at the interim stage," Raju said, adding the order was passed "hastily".

Raju argued that the ED had tried to serve the grounds of arrest, but Khan refused to accept them.

The bench said it would list the matter for hearing.

The law officer urged that the plea be listed for hearing during the day or at the earliest.

"Otherwise, he may be out," he said, while urging that status quo be ordered.

The bench said the ED's plea would be listed on Thursday.

The high court passed the order on a plea filed by Khan , who approached the high court after the apex court on November 5 directed the transfer of his petition challenging his October 31 arrest by the ED.

The high court gave the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and allowed Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for December 10.

On Monday, the high court had directed the ED to file an affidavit to confirm whether it served the grounds of arrest on Khan while arresting him in the money laundering case.

The ED arrested the 10-time MLA from the Rampur district jail on October 31, soon after he stepped out on bail in a dual PAN fraud case.

"Having considered the rival submissions made by the parties and taking into consideration the submissions that the petitioner was taken into custody in the instant case moments after he was physically released from the jail in another case on October 31 at the jail gate itself clearly underlines the motivated and mala fide nature of the present proceedings," the high court observed on Tuesday.

"Further, from the documents annexed with the writ petition, it appears that the arrest memo, the grounds of arrest and reasons to believe the involvement of the petitioner in the instant case were not furnished to the petitioner in writing before he was produced for remand and it is stated that the petitioner was served verbally about the said factum as he had refused to receive the aforesaid documents," it added.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, told the high court that the arrest violated Article 22 of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act because no written grounds were provided before Khan was produced before a special CBI court in Ghaziabad for remand on November 1.

Opposing Khan's plea before the high court, the ED's counsel contended that the officers tried to hand over the documents outside Rampur jail, but Khan refused to accept them.

The ED's action stemmed from a money laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, alleged diversion of government funds, land acquisition irregularities and the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.