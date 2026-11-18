The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to put on hold the release of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on interim bail in a money laundering case, even as it agreed to hear the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s challenge to the Allahabad high court order granting him relief. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined an urgent hearing sought by solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for the ED, and asked the agency to argue its objections before the court on Thursday.

Seeking an immediate hearing, Raju questioned the high court’s findings, contending that it had granted bail as though it had already concluded the trial and had characterised the investigation as “malafide”. He also objected to the high court’s observation that Khan’s arrest was motivated, pointing out that the ED had arrested him soon after he walked out of jail in another case.

“No. Not today. You argue all these points before the court concerned tomorrow,” CJI Kant told the law officer, making clear that the matter would be listed on Thursday.

When Raju sought a direction to maintain status quo until then, expressing apprehension that Khan could be released in the meantime, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, sitting on the bench led by the CJI, declined to intervene.

“Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall,” the judge remarked.

The ED’s plea comes a day after a division bench of the Allahabad high court granted Khan interim bail, prima facie finding that the agency had not strictly followed the mandatory safeguards governing arrest under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The high court, comprising justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh, had questioned the circumstances in which the 78-year-old leader was arrested on October 31, minutes after he was released from Rampur district jail following bail in a separate forgery case. It described the timing of the arrest as indicative of a “motivated and mala fide” exercise.

The court also flagged the ED’s failure to establish that the grounds of arrest and other relevant documents had been furnished to Khan in writing before he was produced for remand. It noted that the agency had claimed Khan refused to accept the documents, but had not produced the video or photographs of the arrest to substantiate that claim.

The money laundering case relates to alleged financial irregularities involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, including alleged diversion of government funds, irregularities in land acquisition and construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which he is the honorary chancellor.

Khan had earlier approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest and the ED proceedings. The top court had asked him to pursue his remedy before the high court, directing that the transferred petition be heard on November 16.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 10.

Incidentally, the top court on Tuesday also dismissed a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad high court’s order staying Khan’s conviction in the fake birth certificate case, giving the senior Samajwadi Party leader a separate reprieve in the matter.