Heavy rain continues to lash Himachal Pradesh, 197 roads closed

Shimla, A total 197 roads, including two national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh following landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain during the past week, officials said on Monday.

Several areas in Una were waterlogged and flash floods and landslides were reported in Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts, they said.

At least 110 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about ₹1,004 crore between June 27 and August 12, they added.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said 66 roads were closed in Shimla, 58 in Sirmaur, 33 in Mandi, 26 in Kullu, five in Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti each and four in Kangra district.

It added that 221 power and 143 water supply schemes were also disrupted on Monday.

The regional Met office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till Saturday and also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Shimla districts till Tuesday.

Since Sunday evening, Nagal dam recorded 115 mm of rainfall, followed by 87 mm in Kasauli, 56 mm in Una, 82.2 mm in Naina Devi, 79 mm in Olinda, 75.4 mm in Jatton barrage, 72.5 mm in Nadaun, 62 mm in Poanta Sahib, 60.6 mm in Sujanpur Tira and 56.5 mm in Dhaulakuan, the weather office said.

Rescue operations to locate about 30 people who went missing after the July 31 flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts are being conducted but there has been no major success. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, the officials said.

Kukumseri in the tribal Lahaul & Spiti district was the coldest place in the state, recording a night temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius while Hamirpur was hottest with a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees.

