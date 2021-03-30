Heavy rain forecast for Northeast, IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Mondpredicted heavy rainfall in the Northeastern part of the country. The weather body has even issued an orange alert for the region till Wednesday.

The IMD alert is in place for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura following a prediction of "intense wet spell" over Northeast India until April 2.

Under the influence of strong lower level southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places are very likely over Northeast India during March 29-April 2 with maximum activity on March 30-31, the IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall on March 29 and April 1 and isolated heavy to very heavy rains on March 30 and 31 are very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, the weather department said.

It has predicted waterlogging and localised landslides in the region due to intense rainfall.

Meanwhile, the western part of the country is experiencing heatwave-like condition. The mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius-mark at many places in Rajasthan on Monday, with Churu recording the highest temperature in the state at 43.3 degrees Celsius.

Karauli and Bharatpur recorded a day temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, according to IMD.

The city had recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1973.

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A "severe" heatwave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.