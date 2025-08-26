Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India till August 26, India Meteorological Department has warned. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Gujarat till August 30 and over Rajasthan till August 27.During the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places with extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) has been recorded over some parts of Punjab and Haryana. Heavy rain likely to continue over northwest India, says IMD

Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.The monsoon trough is running near its normal position. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts at lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over south Haryana and adjoining northeast Rajasthan at lower and middle tropospheric levels and tilting southwards with height.

A trough is running from the upper air cyclonic circulation over south Haryana and adjoining northeast Rajasthan to the cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts at lower tropospheric levels. A western disturbance is also impacting the Western Himalayas.

Under the influence of these features, isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan during next 7 days; Jammu and Kashmir on August 25 and 26; Haryana, Punjab during August 25, 27 and 30; Uttar Pradesh during August 29 to 31 with isolated very heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan on August 26; East Rajasthan on August 27 and Uttarakhand on August 29 and 30.

Light/moderate rainfall is likely at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over the Western Himalayan region during next 7 days and adjoining plains during next 3 days and scattered rainfall during subsequent 4 days.A spell of heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Gujarat during next 7 days with very heavy rainfall over the region till August 27.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during next 7 days. Light to moderate rainfall at most/many places is very likely over the region during next 7 days.

“There is a western disturbance that is impacting the Western Himalayan region, there is also a low pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation over southwest UP and adjoining Haryana. Another low pressure area will form over Bay of Bengal and cover parts of Central India including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi etc. We can say that till the end of the month, monsoon will remain active. Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh need to be cautious as the intensity of rain may be higher over these regions,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

There is 4% excess rainfall over the country with 17% deficiency over east and northeast India; 15% excess over northwest India; 9% excess over central India and 6% excess over South Peninsular region.