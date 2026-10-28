Heavy rain warning in Chhattisgarh post Cyclone Arnab, schools shut in Raipur

Raipur's collector, Gaurav Singh issued the order keeping the safety of students in mind, the statement said.

In a statement issued by the state government, officials said all government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Raipur district will remain closed on Thursday, in view of the possibility of heavy rain, strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at several places on October 28 and 29 as the impact of Cyclone Arnab over the Bay of Bengal continues, prompting the administration to take precautionary measures and issue an advisory to farmers.

What precautions were Chhattisgarh farmers advised to take during Cyclone Arnab?

What precautions were Chhattisgarh farmers advised to take during Cyclone Arnab?

How long was Cyclone Arnab expected to affect weather in Chhattisgarh?

How long was Cyclone Arnab expected to affect weather in Chhattisgarh?

Why were schools and colleges closed in Raipur during Cyclone Arnab?

Why were schools and colleges closed in Raipur during Cyclone Arnab?

Also Read | Heavy rain floods Chhattisgarh; one dead, Bastar villages cut off, schools shut in 8 districts

IMD's warnings The India Meteorological Department has warned of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in several parts of the state under the influence of the cyclone.

According to an advisory issued by the agro-meteorology department of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, moderate rainfall of 15-64 mm is likely at most places on October 28, while some areas may receive 64-115 mm of rain and one or two places could receive extremely heavy rainfall of 115-204 mm.

Winds of 50-60 kmph are likely, with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph at some places, it said.

Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Mahasamund, Raipur, Durg, Balod, Dhamtari, Kanker, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma are among the districts where heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast on Wednesday.

On October 29, heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Bastar, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Surajpur, Koriya and Korba districts, while several other districts, including Raipur, Durg, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Bilaspur and Raigarh, may receive light to moderate rainfall.

Also Read | Cyclone Arnab kills 5, damages crops and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh; CM Naidu announces relief

Weather will affect through Nov 1: Advisory The weather system is likely to affect the state through November 1, according to the advisory.

The agricultural university has advised farmers to harvest mature paddy, maize and oilseed crops at the earliest and move harvested produce to safe and covered locations.

Farmers have also been asked to ensure proper drainage in fields to prevent waterlogging and postpone sowing of rabi crops such as wheat, gram and lentil until the weather improves. Sowing of these crops can be taken up in the first week of November, the advisory said.

Farmers have been advised not to spray pesticides and weedicides until the weather clears.

The university has also asked vegetable and horticulture farmers to harvest mature produce and provide support to creeper crops such as bitter gourd and bottle gourd, which could be damaged by strong winds. Banana plants carrying flowers or fruit should also be supported.

Livestock owners have been advised to keep animals in dry and safe places and avoid sheltering them under trees during strong winds and lightning. Adequate stocks of fodder and clean drinking water should also be maintained.

The department advised farmers to keep track of weather updates and avoid unnecessary movement in fields during heavy rain and lightning.

The university said timely precautions could help minimise damage to crops, agricultural produce and livestock from the cycl