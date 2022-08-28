Heavy rainfall likely in Bihar, Uttarakhand, northeast India today

Heavy rainfall spell is likely over Bihar and Uttarakhand till Tuesday and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Northeast India during the next four days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Himachal Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh can also witness spells of heavy showers on Sunday and Monday.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to foothills of the Himalayas and a north-south trough runs from south Coastal Andhra Pradesh to Comorin Area across Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, according to IMD. The IMD said in its latest weather bulletin that a trough runs from central parts of South Bay of Bengal to south coastal Tamilnadu at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next two days and over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next four days.

The Met department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy spells of shower in Bihar and southeast UP during the next two days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next four days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar today.

North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka will also witness widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rianfall for the next few days.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka on 27th, 30th & 31st; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27th & 28th; Telangana during 27th-29th; Rayalaseema during 27th -30th; Coastal Karnataka on 30th & 31st and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days,” the IMD bulletin said.

