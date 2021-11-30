Heavy, widespread rain likely in Gujarat, north Konkan on Wednesday, Thursday

Heavy and widespread rain is likely over Gujarat and north Konkan, while Haryana, east Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh are likely to received scattered rainfall on December 1 and 2, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast Arabian Sea, adjoining Maldives-Lakshadweep, and a trough or line of low pressure at mean sea level is running from this cyclonic circulation to east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast. A low pressure area is likely to form over East central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast around December 1 (Wednesday), the IMD forecast said.

A fresh active western disturbance as a trough in mid-latitude westerlies is likely to affect northwest and adjoining central India from Tuesday night and its interaction with lower level trough in easterlies winds. Under their influence, widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on Wednesday and isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over north Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Wednesday . Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at many places is likely over the above region with possibilities of isolated hailstorm, as per the forecast.

Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during December 1-2 with maximum activity on Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south east Rajasthan on Thursday. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is likely overJammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during December 1 to 3 with maximum activity on December 2 (Thursday). Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Uttarakhand on Thursday, the weather department added.

A low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea on Tuesday and move west-northwestwards before concentrating into a depression over South east & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Wednesday.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the night of December 3 for subsequent 48 hours. Widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep area and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall was likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema during the next 2 days, the weather bulletin said.