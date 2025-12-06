Heightened security, governor's appeal: Security prep ahead of Murshidabad ‘Babri Masjid’ foundation laying today

Security has been heightened in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district ahead of the foundation laying of a mosque modelled on Ayodhya’s demolished Babri Masjid proposed by suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday. Posters of Babri Masjid put up in Murshidabad, on Tuesday.(ANI Video Grab)

The day is especially sensitive as it is the anniversary of the December 6, 1992, demolition of the Babri Masjid. A Ram Mandir now stands at the spot in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court's orders.

The Beldanga area of Murshidabad, where the replica mosque has been proposed, has been placed under a "high security" zone, with the police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and BSF units being mobilised, officials told news agency PTI.

RAF personnel reached Rejinagar earlier on Friday and were stationed at a local school before their final deployment, an official quoted in the PTI report said, adding that reinforcements had also been deployed from Krishnanagar and Berhampore.

The central forces conducted route marches and were seen patrolling areas near the proposed site of the mosque construction.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday urged the people of the state to remain calm and not to be swayed by provocative statements and rumours. Bose has urged the state government to take all necessary action to ensure that there is no disturbance anywhere and law and order is maintained, according to a post on X by the Lok Bhavan.

He has also directed the Lok Bhavan to create an 'Access Point Cell' which shall be functional 24x7, starting immediately. It will be headed by retired IAS officer SK Pattanayak.

Humayun Kabir and ‘Babri Masjid’

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir told the administration that his volunteers would be present on the ground and expressed confidence that the programme would pass off peacefully.

Kabir, who was seen monitoring stage preparations at Rejinagar, submitted a formal request seeking permission for the programme, but an official stated that the administration has not yet approved it.

The Calcutta high court refused to intervene in the matter on Friday. It said the responsibility to maintain law and order would rest with the state government. The plea in the high court sought a stay on the ceremony on the grounds that it could disrupt communal harmony. The petitioner said the court should take immediate action against Humayun Kabir's “provocative” remarks.

Kabir, who has hogged the limelight in the past with controversial statements on matters, including the party's internal affairs, was suspended by the Trinamool Congress on Thursday for indulging in what it termed "communal politics".

The suspended leader subsequently announced his decision to resign as MLA and launch his own party later this month.