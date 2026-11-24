Expelled Janata Dal United (JD (U) Mokama MLA Anant Singh is transforming his ancestral Ladma village in Bihar into a sprawling VIP hub ahead of his daughter Shivangi Singh’s grand wedding on Wednesday.

Singh has been directed by the Supreme Court to surrender by Dec 1 in the murder case of Dularchand Yadav last October. (ANI file photo) more less

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The wedding at Nadawan village in Barh will cater to a likely guest list of 400,000.

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Central to the massive preparations is a 25-acre makeshift helipad being flattened right alongside the highway using JCBs and heavy road rollers.

A helipad has been built to ensure guests, including politicians, industrialists, and celebrities, reach the venue with minimal travel time, said Anant Singh.

“Among the high-profile guests to attend are Uttar Pradesh leaders Raja Bhaiya and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, UP businessman Vivek Rai, and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and many others.” Singh claimed, adding he has extended invitations to top politicians of the state including BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

“I am expecting them to attend,” he said.

The wedding at Nadawan village in Barh will feature a Taj Mahal-replica tent, horse races and an expected guest list of 400,000

Also Read: Bihar MLA to host 4 lakh guests at daughter’s wedding; RJD questions funding

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{{^usCountry}} Despite recent unseasonal rains turning parts of the ground muddy, round-the-clock work is underway to ensure seamless landings for the VVIP choppers, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite recent unseasonal rains turning parts of the ground muddy, round-the-clock work is underway to ensure seamless landings for the VVIP choppers, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspecting the track and helipad preparations amid wedding rituals, Anant Singh welcomed guests, including UP BJP MLA Sushil Singh.

“I am extremely happy today that everyone is coming to our home, and we are welcoming all of them. Although the rain created a slight hurdle on Monday the weather has cleared now, and we will have both the helipad and the horse racing field completely ready within two days,” Anant Singh said.

Extending an open invitation beyond the VVIP guest list, he added, “This is not a cinema hall where only ticket holders can enter; I have invited the entire public, even those who missed receiving a card.”

Culinary scale

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Inside a massive tent stretching over 100 feet, one of 12 distinct pandals erected across the village, over 200 artisans are working over 50 traditional clay stoves to prepare over five million gulab jamuns. A mega kitchen has been built to ensure uninterrupted food preparation.

The groom’s father Ranvijay Singh expressed immense pride in the wedding preparations.

“Seeing such grand arrangements and the overwhelming love from across states makes this an unforgettable milestone for both our families, and we are deeply honored to be part of this joyous celebration,” Ranvijay Singh remarked.

Inside a massive tent stretching over 100 feet, one of 12 distinct pandals erected across the village, over 200 artisans are working over 50 traditional clay stoves to prepare over five million gulab jamuns.

He also spoke about the guest list, which spans the globe, with attendees arriving from across India, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Meerut, Raipur, and Sukma, as well as Dubai and the United States, he said.

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Adding to the grandeur, the groom’s in-laws have organised a horse race, he said.

Praising Anant Singh’s passion for horses and hospitality, Singh remarked that he follows the ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava “to the letter and with great joy.”

The Supreme Court directed Singh to surrender by December 1 in the case of Dularchand Yadav’s killing last October.

“Once my daughter gets married, I will surrender and go to jail. I have no regrets and all criminal cases against me are framed,” he said.

Earlier this month, Singh had even received a notice from the state legislative assembly after a recommendation from the JD (U) for termination of his membership over alleged anti-party activities during the recent biennial polls in October and a clash with JD (U) MLC Neeraj Kumar.

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Political scrutiny over expenses

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti questioned the expenses incurred on the wedding.

“When the daughter of the RJD chief got married, all agencies served notices to our family. Why aren’t the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department now questioning Singh about the source of his money for such extravagant wedding preparations?” she said.

Singh dismissed suggestions that huge sums were being spent on the wedding.

“No big money is being spent. Whatever is being spent on arrangements is being borne by my friends, who have contributed by either getting the tents installed or by other arrangements,” he told the media.