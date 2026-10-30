Anant Singh ordered to surrender by Dec 1 in Dularchand Yadav murder case, SC gives Bihar Police four months to finish probe

In a setback for Bihar politician and Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, the Supreme Court on Friday revoked the bail he had secured in the murder case involving his political rival, Dularchand Yadav. Anant Singh ordered to surrender by Dec 1 in Dularchand Yadav murder case. (ANI)

The bench, comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PV Varale, ordered Singh to surrender to the authorities by December 1. It also criticised the Patna High Court's decision to grant him bail, noting that the seriousness of the alleged crime and Singh's extensive criminal record had not been adequately considered.

Dularchand Yadav was murderd in 2025 Dularchand Yadav, a regional strongman, was murdered during a violent clash in Mokama Tal while election campaigning was underway on October 30, 2025. During the election campaign, Yadav backed Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi.

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On October 30, Yadav’s supporters clashed with Anant Singh's convoy. According to the FIR filed at Ghoswari police station, Anant Singh and his aides allegedly dragged Yadav out of his vehicle, shot him in the leg, physically assaulted him, and ran over him with an SUV, ANI reported.

‘Will surrender’ says Anant Singh Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to cancel his bail, Anant Singh has said he is ready to surrender, asserting his faith in the judiciary. Singh added that he would comply with the court's directions and surrender at the place and time specified by it.

“Yes, I will surrender. I have faith in the judiciary. I will surrender whenever and wherever the court will ask," he said while interacting with reporters.

JDU recently expelled Anant Singh, his wife for 6 years Anant Singh was recently expelled from the JD(U) for six years over alleged anti-party activities. Reacting to the action, Singh said he had "no regrets" over the disciplinary action taken against him.

The party got prompted to act against Anant Singh after he openly campaigned for the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party’s candidate in the fray for Patna graduates’ constituency of the legislative council polls against the official nominee of JD(U) and sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar. Anant Singh refused to mend his ways despite appeals from senior leaders, including Union minister and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh and messages from the party’s top brass.

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Anant Singh went to the extent of claiming that the JD(U) had been hijacked after national party president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar pushed to the margin in his own party and refused to back down. Attributing it as his personal prestige, the Mokama MLA remained defiant and campaigned against Neeraj Kumar, saying that he had objected to doling out the party symbol to sitting MLC. “Neeraj Kumar had conspired against me on several occasions and it’s time to pay him back in the same coin,” Singh had told media persons.

Following his expulsion, the state government also stripped his wife Neelam Devi of her position on the State-Level Programme Implementation Committee, revoking her Minister of State rank and her entitlement to an official bungalow.