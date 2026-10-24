JDU expels Mokama MLA Anant Singh from party for 6 years, days after controversial remarks spark row

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday cancelled the primary membership of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh with immediate effect and expelled him from the party for six years. JD(U) expelled Anant Singh from the party for six years. (File Photo/ANI)

This move by the JD(U) comes just days after Singh reportedly claimed to have masterminded "nine murders for Nitish Kumar", the former chief minister of Bihar.

However, following this, Singh claimed his remark had been "misunderstood", claiming that he was speaking about his "sacrifices", according to news agency PTI.

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Defying, insulting, working against party's candidate - What JD(U) said In an official statement, the JD(U)accused Mokama MLA Singh of repeatedly defying party directives, using derogatory language against its top leadership, and campaigning for another party's candidate.

The party, in a statement, noted, "For the past few days, Mr Anant Kumar Singh, MLA (Mokama), has been continuously defying party directives, using indecorous and insulting language against the top leadership, and working against the party's candidate in the recently concluded Legislative Council elections while campaigning in favour of a candidate from another party."

JD(U) has also recommended to the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly that the leader's membership as an MLA be cancelled under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

"In view of these actions, his primary membership of the Janata Dal (United) is cancelled with immediate effect, and he is expelled from the party for the next six years. The party also recommends to the Hon’ble Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly that his membership as a member of the Assembly be cancelled immediately under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India," the official statement of JD(U) added.

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Furthermore, the party has cancelled the primary membership of former MLA Neelam Devi over her alleged involvement in anti-party activities and expelled her from the party for six years.