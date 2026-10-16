JDU MLA Anant Singh clarifies on ‘9 murders’ remark

Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Friday claimed to have arranged the murder of nine people to help former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during his political struggles. The ruling party was quick to distance itself from the controversial remark. JDU MLA Anant Singh says 9 associates were killed under Lalu Yadav govt (ANI)

Singh, who represents Mokama, made the claim while criticising the party’s decision to field his political rival, Neeraj Kumar, in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections. He has vowed to ensure Neeraj Kumar’s defeat and is backing Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh.

"Nitish Kumar and I go back a long way. To help him, I got nine people murdered. I stood by him in times when he was struggling to find a toehold," Singh said, as per PTI.

‘I was shot’ Singh later appeared to clarify. Speaking to ANI, he said nine of his associates were killed during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s government and claimed that the killings were linked to their support for Nitish Kumar. He also said he had been shot during that period and that his family had suffered significant losses.

“During the Lalu Yadav government, nine of my associates were killed, and I myself was shot. It was because we aligned ourselves with Nitish Kumar that Lalu Yadav had them killed. We have suffered such immense losses. My father also passed away due to a heart attack,” Singh told ANI.