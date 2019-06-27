Today in New Delhi, India
High alert in Karnataka as terror suspect arrested

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Home Minister M.B. Patil said the suspect is allegedly linked to a terror organisation.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
(PTI FILE/ Representative Image)

A high alert has been sounded across Karnataka following the arrest of a suspected terrorist -- a Bangladeshi national -- by the NIA in the state’s Doddaballapura town, officials said on Thursday.

Doddaballapura is around 600 km away from the state capital.

“I had a meeting with the CID officials and as a precautionary measure a high-alert has been sounded across Karnataka,” the Minister said.

Refusing to speak on the recovery of two live-bombs allegedly thrown out by the suspected terrorist in Ramanagara town on Wednesday, he said: “Since it comes under the jurisdiction of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), I have nothing to say on the incident but only extend all co-operation.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 14:51 IST

