Highway horror: 15 killed as mini bus rams into parked trailer near Jodhpur

Jaipur : At least 15 people were killed and two others were injured after a mini bus collided with a trailer parked on the Bharatmala highway (NH-15) in Rajasthan's Phalodi, nearly 40 kilometres away from Jodhpur on Sunday, police said.

Jodhpur police commissioner, Om Prakash Paswan, said, “The incident took place at around 6.30pm on Sunday. The bus was carrying nearly 18 to 20 passengers, all residents of Jodhpur’s Soorsagar. They were returning from Bikaner’s Kolayat after a visit to Kapil Muni Ashram. At least 15 have been killed while two others were seriously injured who have sent to Jodhpur city.”

According to the police, the trailer was parked near a roadside dhaba on the Bharatmala highway. “The traveller bus was approaching at a high speed. The collision happened when it tried to overtake a truck and lost control. The collision was so intense that the front portion of the bus was completely smashed and 15 people died on the spot,” said Amana Ram, Mathoda police station inspector.

Soon after the incident, local residents gathered at the spot and launched a rescue. “The deceased include four minors, the bus driver, and 10 women. Their identification is underway,” said the inspector.

President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences to the families of the dead. “The news of the deaths of many people in the road accident that occurred in Phalodi, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking,” the President said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the family members of the dead and ₹50,000 each to the families of those injured.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” he wrote on X.

Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief on the tragedy and directed the Soorsagar MLA Devendra Joshi to monitor the situation.