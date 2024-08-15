Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.14 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 16, 2024 27.84 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 26.01 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 26.99 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 22.18 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 21.36 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 20.11 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 24.68 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.17 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 31.53 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.47 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.76 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 15, 2024, is 24.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.14 °C and 26.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 87% and the wind speed is 87 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.53 °C and 27.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

