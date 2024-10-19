Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 20, 2024 22.7 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 23.2 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 23.66 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 24.46 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 25.31 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 23.53 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 24.54 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.73 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.06 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.12 °C Light rain Delhi 33.18 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 19, 2024, is 21.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.54 °C and 24.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.8 °C and 23.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

