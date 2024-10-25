Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.23 °C, check weather forecast for October 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 26, 2024 24.2 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 24.33 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 24.8 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 24.76 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 25.25 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 24.89 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 24.49 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.59 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 32.12 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 25, 2024, is 22.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.23 °C and 26.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.49 °C and 25.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

