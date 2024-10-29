Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.84 °C, check weather forecast for October 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 30, 2024 24.72 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 24.45 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 24.4 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 24.2 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 23.83 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 23.59 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 22.93 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 29, 2024, is 22.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.84 °C and 25.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.78 °C and 25.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

