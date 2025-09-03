Himachal rains: Rescue ops on after landslide hits Kullu; two feared trapped under debris

The search and rescue operations are continuing after a landslide struck the Akhara Bazaar area in Kullu district, which damaged residential houses and left two people feared trapped under the debris, officials said. People look at the debris scattered around during a search and rescue operation, after a landslide-hit the Inner Akhara Bazaar area on Tuesday, in Kullu(PTI)

The incident took place at around 7.30 am on Tuesday, when a portion of a house collapsed due to the landslide.

"Yesterday, around 7.30 am, a landslide hit the Akhara Bazaar, and a portion of the house collapsed. Two people are feared trapped...Debris are being removed with the help of the fire brigade teams..." an NDRF official said.

Following the incident, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with the fire brigade, were deployed to clear the debris and rescue the trapped individuals.

Further, at least 15 houses were evacuated in the Ner Gharwarsra Panchayat of Jogindernagar, approximately 80 km from Mandi town, following a landslide that hit the area.

The residents were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure due to continuous minor landslides in the region. The local administration is on the ground, monitoring the situation and ensuring public safety.

"The evacuation was carried out due to continuous light landslides in the region, in order to prevent any untoward incident. So far, no loss of life or major damage had been reported," said Sakini Kapoor, Station House Officer (SHO), Jogindernagar.

On Tuesday, two houses were buried under the debris after a landslide occured in Sundernagar town of Mandi district. The death toll from the incident rose to six after three more bodies were recovered. The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched search and rescue operations soon after the landslide.

"A landslide occurred late in the evening in Sundernagar, and two houses fell prey to it. In one house, there were four people, out of which two, one woman and one child, were pulled out. They were taken to the hospital but could not survive. In the second house, one body has been recovered," DC Devgan told ANI.

Meanwhile, torrential monsoon rains and flooding have wreaked havoc, severely impacting the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Over the past few weeks, relentless downpours have triggered landslides, flash floods, and widespread waterlogging, claiming numerous lives, displacing thousands, and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods.

As swollen rivers breach danger levels and roads remain blocked, rescue and relief operations are in full swing, with central and state authorities, alongside the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), working tirelessly to provide aid and restore normalcy.

The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 340 lives since June 20, including 182 deaths due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses, and 158 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).