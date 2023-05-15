‘300 more madrassas…’: In Telangana, Himanta Sarma's message to Owaisi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday raked up issues like Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 'love jihad' and madrassas as he addressed a 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' organised by Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar. Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on Sunday. (ANI)

Taking a potshot at All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Sarma said he will close 300 more madrassas this year in Assam. Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

“We are working to stop love jihad in Assam, and we are also working towards closing down Madrassas in the state. After I became CM, I closed 600 madrassas in Assam. I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more madrassas this year,” Sarma said.

In March, the Assam chief minister said he had closed 600 madrassas and intended to close all of them as he wanted to build colleges, schools and universities instead.

Addressing a rally, meant for ‘Shiva Charithe’, in Belgavi, Sarma said, “People from Bangladesh come to Assam and create a threat to our civilization and culture… I have closed 600 madrassas and I intend to close all madrassas because we do not want madrassas. We want schools, colleges and universities,” he added.

UCC to come to the country: Sarma

Sarma said Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the country and polygamy would come to an end.

"There are some people in India who thought they can marry four women. That was their thinking. But, I say you will not be able to do four marriages. Those days are going to come to an end. That day is not far. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to come in India and time has also come to make India a true secular nation," Sarma said.

Sarma has already constituted a four-member expert committee to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy.

Without naming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said in Telangana “Ram Rajya” is coming in place of “Raja's rule”.

"Raja has just five months left. We need 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana and that is our goal. Based on Hindu civilisation we have to make 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON