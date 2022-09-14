Hindi Diwas 2022: Amit Shah's message on development of all local languages

Hindi Diwas or the National Hindi Day is celebrated every year in India on September 14 in order to mark the adoption of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly of India on September 14, 1949. The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru decided to celebrate Hindi Diwas on this day.

Hindi - the fourth most spoken language in the world, is written in Devanagari script. The language got its name from the Persian word 'Hind' - meaning 'land of the Indus River'; and is a descendant of Sanskrit. Hindi is also spoken in other countries including Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, and Nepal, among others.

On this day, several schools, colleges, and other educational institutions celebrate by organising various programmes.

As the country is observing the Hindi Diwas, Union home minister Amit Shah said that the language “unites the whole nation in a thread of unity”. He expressed his views in a video on Twitter ahead of taking part in the second All India Official Language Conference organised on the occasion of Hindi Diwas in Surat.

"Official language Hindi unites the nation in the thread of unity. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages. Modi's government is committed to the parallel development of all local languages including Hindi. I salute the great personalities who have contributed to the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy 'Hindi Diwas' to all," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP on its official Twitter handle wrote: “Happy Hindi Day to all the countrymen”.

The Congress said that Hindi is “famous for the sweetness of its words”.

“Hindi, famous for the sweetness of its words, is making its mark all over the world today. Let us also come forward and do our duty towards our mother tongue by doing the work of spreading it. Happy Hindi Day to all of you,” the party tweeted.

अपने शब्दों की मिठास के लिए प्रसिद्ध हिन्दी आज पूरे विश्व में अपनी पहचान बना रही है।



आइए, हम भी आगे आएं और इसके प्रसार का कार्य कर अपनी मातृभाषा के प्रति अपना कर्तव्य निभाएं।



आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/lT9aJRTBCK — Congress (@INCIndia) September 14, 2022

Defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote: “Hearty greetings to crores of Hindi lovers of the country and the world on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Hindi is the dot on the forehead of Mother India. The efforts being made by the language workers for this that all Indian languages, including Hindi, flourish and become their global identity is commendable. My best wishes to all.”

हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर देश और दुनिया के करोड़ों हिंदी प्रेमियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हिंदी भारत माता के माथे की बिंदी है।



हिंदी समेत सभी भारतीय भाषाएँ फलें-फूलें और उनकी वैश्विक पहचान बने, इसके लिए भाषा सेवियों द्वारा किया जा रहा प्रयास सराहनीय है।सभी को मेरी शुभकामनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2022