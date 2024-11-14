HTLS 2024 Live Updates: Development and environment should go hand in hand, says Nitin Gadkari
HTLS 2024 Live updates: Welcome to the 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS). This landmark edition brings together leaders and icons from across the fields of politics, sports, business, health and science, and entertainment to have conversations that will give rise to “Ideas that Inspire.” The summit is being held from November 14 to November 16. As in previous years, sessions on the first two days will be held virtually. Check the full schedule here....Read More
Among the key speakers scheduled to speak at the summit are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, Aditya Birla Group Chairperson K M Birla, actor Akshay Kumar, Olympic bronze medalist PR Sreejesh, and others.
On Day 1, the speakers will include Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Flex CEO Revanth Advaithi, and chess grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and Harika Dronavalli Chandra.
HTLS was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas, and present international-quality thought platforms aimed at solutions.
The last twenty-one summits have been outstanding successes, with attendance by leaders from India and around the world. The audience has included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators, and analysts. Over the years, the summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited forums.
At HTLS 2023, the global thought leaders discussed and shared their views on progressing “Beyond Barriers”.
HTLS 2024, Day 1: ‘We must set aside caste divisions,’ says Nitin Gadkari
“The challenges in our daily lives are not defined by the caste we come from, but by the effort we put in. To move forward as a society, we must set aside caste divisions and focus on collective growth and development,” says Nitin Gadkari.
HTLS 2024, Day 1: RSS is not a political organisation, says Nitin Gadkari
“RSS is not a political organisation, yet it has every right to foster political awareness and social consciousness,” Nitin Gadkari says at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS).
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Career-oriented politics has become dominant, says Nitin Gadkari
On BJP facing rebel candidates in Maharashtra elections, Gadkari says: "'We are neither rightist nor leftist, we are known as opportunists'. This is the kind of politics today…What happens is that career-oriented politics has become dominant. The politics we have done is for the country, the poor, and farmers."
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Nitin Gadkari on Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar split
On the two NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, Nitin Gadkari says: "I respect Sharad Pawar, but when it comes to splitting parties, Pawar sahab has done it quite a bit. He split Congress, he split Shiv Sena. These things keep happening in politics. Sometimes we are friends, sometimes in opposite camps…"
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Nitin Gadkari on Lok Sabha election results
“In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress and its allies spread false propaganda. They claimed that if we win 400 seats, we will change the Constitution, misleading the people. But neither has the Constitution been changed, nor do we want to change it, nor is there any such intent. On the contrary, it is Congress that has repeatedly attempted to alter the Constitution,” Nitin Gadkari says.
HTLS 2024, Day 1: ‘Our strength has grown in Maharashtra,’ says Nitin Gadkari
On BJP's performance in the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra, Gadkari says: "Our strength has grown in Maharashtra. Three parties have come together. The Maharashtra government has also done good work, and the Ladli Behna Yojana has had a positive impact. In the upcoming election, our alliance will emerge victorious and we will form the government."
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra election
"Under Modi ji's leadership, the government of India has worked for farmers, villages, the poor, and labourers, achieving in 10 years what Congress couldn’t in 60. This is in the minds of all the people," Nitin Gadkari says.
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Nitin Gadkari on toll prices
On rising toll prices, Nitin Gadkari says: “Look, we take public-private investment, we raise money from people, and we borrow from banks, and we have to repay this money. Earlier, it used to take 9 hours to travel between Mumbai and Pune. Now, it takes 2 hours. So, when cars run 7 hours less, doesn’t it save fuel? Isn’t it safer?”
He adds: “...If you want good services, you have to pay for them. We are now bringing in a satellite-based toll system.”
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Nitin Gadkari on road accidents in India
“Road accidents are not determined by the size of the car, but by the attitude and behaviour of the people behind the wheel,” Nitin Gadkari says at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
"If we can shift our mindset and take responsibility, I’m confident we can reduce the number of road accidents," he adds.
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Nitin Gadkari on tourism in ecologically sensitive areas
On limiting tourists in ecologically sensitive areas, Nitin Gadkari says: “The real cause of the issue is population. And that’s why we should seriously consider controlling the population. China has done it as well.”
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Development and environment should go hand in hand, says Nitin Gadkari
On a question about construction projects in ecologically sensitive areas, Nitin Gadkari says: “Development and the environment should go hand in hand. Our society has three pillars: ethics, economy, and ecology & environment. Without creating conflict among them, we should protect ecology and the environment…”
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Nitin Gadkari outlines plans to cut logistics costs
"In the next 2 years, we aim to reduce logistics costs down to a single digit from 14-16%, targeting 9%. PM’s vision is for India to become atmanirbhar, achieve a $5 trillion economy, and emerge as the world’s third-largest economy. We are working tirelessly to make this vision a reality," Nitin Gadkari says at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Good infrastructure essential for eliminating poverty, says Nitin Gadkari
“Good infrastructure is essential for eliminating poverty, creating jobs, and advancing the country's progress and development,” says Nitin Gadkari.
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Nitin Gadkari on developing India
"Water, power, transport, and communication—when these four things develop in a country, capital investment flows into it. And because of capital investment, there is growth in industry, trade, and business. And when industry, trade, and business grow, it impacts society. First, per capita income increases; second, poverty is reduced, employment rises, and the country becomes prosperous and well-off," Nitin Gadkari says.
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Summit kicks off
Union minister Nitin Gadkari is in conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor, Hindustan Times. Watch here.
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Here's the full schedule
On Day 1, the speakers will include Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Flex CEO Revanth Advaithi, and chess grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and Harika Dronavalli Chandra.
*5.30pm to 6pm: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
*6pm to 6.30pm: Flex CEO Revanth Advaithi
*6.30pm to 7pm: Chess grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and Harika Dronavalli Chandra
HTLS 2024, Day 1: Summit to kick off with an in-depth conversation featuring Nitin Gadkari
Welcome to the 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS).
Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be shortly in conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor, Hindustan Times.