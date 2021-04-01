Hiran smothered to death, shows NIA probe

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency’s initial findings in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran reveal that he was smothered to death before being thrown into the Thane Creek, which is consistent with the findings of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) which was initially investigating the murder, people familiar with the development said.

“Several handkerchiefs had been stuffed in Hiran’s mouth and it appears his face had been covered ‘tightly’ with another big cloth, due to which he could not breathe. There was some struggle but he seems to have been overpowered,” said an officer at the agency who asked not to be named.

The agency, however, doesn’t want to conclude anything till it receives a report from medical experts, who are currently examining the post mortem report along with other evidence.

The post mortem report, based on an autopsy conducted on March 5, said that Hiran’s “mouth was closed, tongue within mouth” and “foul smelling blood tinged fluid (was) oozing from nostrils”. It added that there was “abrasion over face on left side at zygomatic area; abrasion over left nostril, upper part; abrasion over right side cheek along ramus of mandible up to chin on right side and abrasion over face 1 cm lateral to outer canthus of right eye”.

Hiran’s body was recovered from the creek along Mumbra-Reti-Bunder Road on March 5.

NIA investigations, about the motive of murder, have so far revealed that arrested Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze decided to kill Hiran after the latter refused to take the blame for planting an explosive laden vehicle outside Antilla, the residence of billionaire Mukesh Ambani on February 25, as first reported by HT.

The vehicle itself was in Hiran’s possession, had been borrowed by Vaze, who knew the former, and then returned in early February. Hiran reported the vehicle stolen on February 18.

The agency is also sure that Vaze was physically present at the murder scene, which is suspected to be Gaumukh Chowpatty, but is gathering more evidence regarding his whereabouts at that time. Apart from Vaze, co-accused - Naresh Gour (a bookie) and Vinayak Shinde (a convicted Constable) and several officers of CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) are being interrogated on this aspect but they have been giving contradictory statements, said a second NIA officer.

The systematic destruction of evidence after Hiran’s murder was in “panic”, according to the first officer, as ATS had taken over murder investigation and NIA was knocking at the door over the explosives case

The Central agency took over the Antilia bomb scare probe on March 8 and arrested Vaze on March 13. NIA officials claim that Vaze came up with the whole plan to restore his lost credibility by solving a sensational case in record time and prove his worth to his superiors, as exclusively reported by HT. Vaze was suspended from the force in 2004, for his involvement in a case of custodial killing, and reinstated only in June 2020

“We are not rushing the probe. It’s clear that Vaze is the main conspirator in both the incidents. Those who helped him in Antilia explosive planting and then murder of Hiran are almost identified but we don’t want to jump to conclusion till we have joined every loose end. We will unearth the entire conspiracy very soon,” said a third NIA officer who asked not to be named.

NIA officials said they want to understand how many in the CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit), which was then headed by Vaze, were aware of Hiran’s murder.