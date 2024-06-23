 Hoarding crash: Ad firm paid ₹46 lakh to company of IPS officer's wife, claims Somaiya | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Hoarding crash: Ad firm paid 46 lakh to company of IPS officer's wife, claims Somaiya

PTI |
Jun 23, 2024 12:26 PM IST

Mumbai, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday alleged that ad firm director Bhavesh Bhinde had paid 46 lakh as bribe to a company of the wife of then GRP commissioner, who gave permission to install a hoarding which collapsed here last month.

Somaiya in a series of post on X also claimed that 5 crore was paid by the Ego Media Pvt Ltd to various railway police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials for "two dozen illegal hoardings" in Ghatkopar and Dadar areas of Mumbai.

The former BJP MP said he has written a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to suspend then Government Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid for "Ghatkopar Hoardings Scam BRIBE".

A giant hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on May 13 during gusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing 17 persons and injured more than 70 others, according to police.

The land in question was in possession of the Government Railway Police and permission to erect the hoarding near a petrol pump was given to M/s Ego Media Pvt Ltd for 10 years with the approval of then-GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid, a senior official earlier said.

A Special Investigation Team had been formed to conduct a probe into the hoarding collapse incident.

"Ghatkopar Hoardings Tragedy. Proof & Bank Entries of 46 lacs Bribes detected by Police SIT. Bhavesh Bhinde paid 46 lacs to Kaiser Khalid via Mohammad Arshad Khan. Mohammad Arshad Khan deposited this 46 lacs in Mahapatra Garments Pvt Ltd," Somaiya claimed in a post on X on Sunday.

He said the Mahapara Garments Pvt Ltd was incorporated/formed on June 20, 2022 by Summana Quaiser Khalid, the wife of Quaiser Khalid, and Mohd Arshad K Khan.

"Bhavesh Bhinde of EGO Media Pvt Ltd transferred 46 lacs to this company during the year 2022/23," Somaiya alleged.

Till now, five persons have been arrested in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy, he said.

"Expecting action against Railway Police & BMC Officials," the BJP leader added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

