Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Home Ministry to handle ‘progression’ of ex-Agniveers for future recruitment

PTI |
Jun 17, 2025 08:32 PM IST

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The Union Home Ministry has been tasked to "coordinate activities for further progression" of ex-Agniveers after their term with the armed forces ends, according to a government notification.

Under the Agnipath scheme, candidates between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 who get selected are enrolled in Army, Air Force and Navy as Agniveers for a period of 4 years. (Representative )
Under the Agnipath scheme, candidates between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 who get selected are enrolled in Army, Air Force and Navy as Agniveers for a period of 4 years. (Representative )

The government had amended the Allocation of Business Rules, 1961, by inserting a new point in the second schedule under the Department of States of the Union Home Ministry "coordinating activities for further progression of Ex-Agniveers", it said.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

Under the Agnipath scheme, candidates between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 who get selected are enrolled in Army, Air Force and Navy as Agniveers for a period of 4 years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

The government has already reserved 10 per cent of jobs for ex-Agniveers in all future appointments of constables in the 11-lakh-strong Central Armed Police Forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB etc. The CAPFs recruit around 10-12 thousand personnel in constable ranks.

No physical test would be required for recruitment of the former Agniveers into the paramilitary forces as such tests have already been done by the Army. They will just need a physical fitness certificate, an official had said.

Various central government agencies and departments have also announced plans to recruit former Agniveers. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Home Ministry to handle ‘progression’ of ex-Agniveers for future recruitment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On