Houses must follow tradition of dignified discourse: Om Birla on Constitution Day

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said parliamentarians must follow the tradition of carrying out worthwhile and dignified discourse in the Houses as established in the Constituent Assembly. (PTI photo)

In his opening speech at the old Parliament’s Central Hall commemorating the 75th Constitution Day, Birla highlighted the features of the Constitution adding that the values enumerated in the document have strengthened the reputation of India around the world.

“The Constituent Assembly had members with varied ideologies, and they discussed and deliberated upon each article and expressed their acceptance or unacceptance of them with utmost modesty in composing the Constitution,” Birla said, adding that there is a need to understand the Constitution from the viewpoint of its makers towards the Indian society.

Speaker Birla recalled the decision to commemorate November 26 as Constitution Day for the first time in 2015 adding that the entire nation is expressing its gratitude to the Constitution under the leadership of President Droupadi Murmu.

“Our Constitution is the result of our people’s penance, sacrifice, potential and capacity. After around three years of diligence in the same Central Hall, they prepared a Constitution that tied our nation’s geographical and social diversity in one thread,” he added.

He lauded the socio-economic changes brought into people’s lives through the functions of the Parliament over the last 75 years, strengthening their belief in democracy.

The three pillars – legislature, executive and judiciary – worked in tandem during this period as mentioned in the Constitution, he added.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for reflection

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that it was time to restore the sanctity of our temples of democracy through constructive dialogue, debate, and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively.

“Disturbance as a strategy threatens our democratic institutions. It is time to restore the sanctity of our temples of democracy through constructive dialogue, debate, and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively,” Dhankhar said.

Speaking on the occassion, Dhankar called for a recommitment to the core values enshrined in the Constitution.

“We the People of India” carries profound meaning, Dhankhar emphasized, establishing the citizen as the ultimate authority and Parliament as their voice. Reflecting on 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, Dhankhar said.

On November 26, 1949, the constituent assembly adopted the Constitution which came into effect on January 26, 1950. November 26, which was earlier celebrated as Law Day, was declared Constitution Day through a gazette notification in 2015.

Marking the 75 years of adoption, the Union government will carry out year-long celebrations starting today.